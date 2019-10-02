Seoul Discussing Response to N. Korea SLBM Test with UNSC Members

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Foreign Ministry said it is discussing response measures with UN Security Council members to North Korea's recent firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile(SLBM).The Security Council is scheduled to hold a closed-door meeting on the North's latest provocation on Tuesday local time.In a regular briefing Tuesday, ministry spokesman Kim In-chul said Seoul was in close consultation with UNSC members on various issues regarding North Korea.However, Kim said media reports about the convening of a Security Council meeting exclusively focusing on the missile launch are likely not true.It's believed that a council meeting scheduled for Tuesday is to discuss Africa-related issues, while the UK, France and Germany have requested the North Korea missile launch to also be addressed.