China Urges US, N. Korea to Continue Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

China is urging the United States and North Korea to stay patient and continue engaging one another in dialogue.Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang relayed the stance on Tuesday at the ministry’s first regular media briefing since working-level negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea last Saturday in Sweden ended without a deal.Geng said China closely watched the talks, noting denuclearization and peace of the Korean Peninsula is a “general trend” and universal expectation from the international community.The spokesman said the Korean Peninsula has undergone many difficulties for decades and pointed to dialogue as the only fundamental way to resolve the problems.He added China hopes the U.S. and the North to remain patient, continue dialogue and pursue a political solution to the denuclearization of the peninsula, stressing Beijing’s hope to play a constructive role in the process.