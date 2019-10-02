Labor Groups Accuse Moon of Siding with Businesses on Working Hours

South Korea’s labor community has sharply criticized President Moon Jae-in after he expressed concern over the negative effects of the shorter working hour system on businesses and called for supplementary measures.In a statement Tuesday, the Federation of Korean Trade Unions(FKTU), one of the country’s two major umbrella labor unions, accused Moon of seeking “romance” with the business sector and argued it will hurt workers. It then urged the Moon administration not to reverse what is an international trend of reducing working hours.The other umbrella union, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU), also slammed the president for ignoring workers’ hardships stemming from long working hours and low incomes and warned of general strikes and full-fledged fights in November.During a Cabinet meeting earlier in the day, Moon addressed concerns about the work hour cap on companies with between 50 and 299 employees, which is set to take effect in January and instructed officials to come up with supplementary legislative or administrative measures.