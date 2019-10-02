6 EU Members of UN Security Council Condemn N. Korea's Latest Missile Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

European members of the United Nations Security Council have condemned North Korea's latest missile launch as a clear violation of UN resolutions and urged the regime to engage in "meaningful" denuclearization negotiations with the United States.Britain, France, Germany, Poland and Belgium, as well as Estonia, which will join the council in January, issued the joint statement Tuesday after a closed-door session of the Security Council in New York.France's Ambassador to the UN, Nicolas de Riviere, said Britain, France and Germany requested the meeting because of their "deep collective concern" about Pyongyang's test-firing of what they called a new submarine-launched ballistic missile last Wednesday.Pointing out that the SLBM test followed a series of short-range ballistic missile launches in previous months, the ambassador called on the Security Council to uphold its resolutions, which ban the North from using ballistic missile technology, and enforce all sanctions on the regime.He said the UN Security Council urged North Korea to engage in good faith in meaningful negotiation with the United States and to take concrete steps with a view to abandoning all weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner. He also stressed that there is no other way to achieve security and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region.