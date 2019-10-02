Kim Jong-un Makes First Public Appearance Since US-North Talks in Sweden

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a military farm in his first public appearance since the breakdown of working-level nuclear negotiations with the United States.The North's Korean Central News Agency reported on Wednesday that Kim's outing appeared to be aimed at underlining his commitment to resolve food problems and focus on economic development despite the lack of progress in Saturday's negotiations with the U.S. in Sweden.The report did not say exactly when he visited the farm, but it marked the first time he was seen in public in about four weeks. The report also quoted Kim as saying, "The only thing we can rely on is the power of science and technology," adding that he stressed the importance of training scientists and technicians and taking good care of them.The KCNA also reported that the leader "underscored the need for the agricultural scientific research sector to study farming methods for increased production in intermediate and mountainous areas and low-yielding areas and thus provide sci-tech guarantee for attaining the goal for grain production."