Politics Court Denies Arrest Warrant for Justice Minister's Brother

The court has rejected the prosecutions request for a warrant to arrest the younger brother of Justice Minister Cho Kuk in connection with a probe into corruption allegations surrounding their family.



The Seoul Central District Court denied the warrant on Wednesday, saying there is no need to arrest the suspect, given that the charges against him are disputable and enough evidence has already been collected. The decision is expected to deal a blow to the prosecution's investigation of the Cho family.



The minister's younger brother is alleged to have caused the Ungdong School Foundation, run by the Cho family, to incur financial losses by filing a fraudulent lawsuit against it over construction costs.



He is the second member of the minister's family to face arrest in connection with the prosecution's widening investigation into their alleged misconduct and corruption. The minister's nephew was arrested last month over suspicious investments in a private equity fund.