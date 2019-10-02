Nuclear Envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan Meet after Breakdown of N. Korea Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan met in Washington on Tuesday to discuss recent working-level nuclear talks between North Korea and the U.S.Lee Do-hoon, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, held bilateral and trilateral meetings with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Stephen Biegun and Shigeki Takizaki.The U.S. State Department said the three sides reaffirmed the importance of close and continued trilateral coordination to achieve complete denuclearization and bring lasting peace to the Korean Peninsula. The officials also exchanged opinions on ways to achieve substantial progress on denuclearizing the North.South Korea's Foreign Ministry also said in a statement that the top envoys discussed responses to last weekend's U.S.-North Korea talks in Sweden.This comes after U.S. top nuclear envoy Stephen Biegun resumed working-level negotiations with his North Korean counterpart Kim Myong-gil in Stockholm last week, which ended without any agreement.