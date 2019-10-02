Prime Minister Urges Koreas to Resume Joint Dictionary Project

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has called for more efforts to seek unification of the two Koreas through hangeul, the Korean alphabet, noting that language has changed in the South and the North over the past 70 years.In a ceremony marking the 573rd Hangeul Day in Gwanghwamun in central Seoul, the prime minister also urged the two Koreas to resume their joint dictionary project, saying the two sides agreed on the project in 2005 but have made little progress.Lee also urged people to reduce the use of unnecessary foreign words and technical terms, while suggesting media, schools and the government refrain from abusive, rough words and use more refined, correct terns instead.During his speech, he also highlighted the excellence of hangeul, pointing out that of the 28 languages currently used around the world, hangeul is the only language whose creator and exact origin are clearly known.Lee said the government will increase the number of Korean language institutes abroad, called Sejong Hakdang, to 220 by 2020 to promote hangeul around the world.