Foreigners Pick Korean Cosmetics as Top Item to Buy in S. Korea

Korean cosmetics have been picked as the item foreigners want to buy the most when they visit South Korea.That's the finding of a survey of 460 foreign consumers from countries like the United States, China and Europe who used the Korea-based online store Kmall24 in the first half of this year.According to data released by the Korea International Trade Association on Wednesday, 26 percent of the respondents said they want to buy Korean cosmetics when they visit South Korea, 24 percent said they want to buy K-pop-related products such as albums and DVDs, and 16 percent picked Korean food.Overall, most respondents were young women in their 20s and 30s, and the poll results show the they appeared to have been influenced by hallyu or Korean pop culture.Among the foreign consumers, 62 percent said they learned about South Korean products through cultural content such as Korean dramas and music videos.