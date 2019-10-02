New IMF Chief Says World Suffering 'Synchronized Slowdown'

Photo : YONHAP News

The new chief of the International Monetary Fund(IMF) has presented a gloomy outlook for the world economy, saying it is in a "synchronized slowdown" and needs a synchronized response.In her first major address as head of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday that growth was accelerating across three-quarters of the globe in a synchronized upswing two years ago, but now it is in a synchronized slowdown, noting the IMF estimates 90 percent of the world is seeing slower growth.Georgieva stressed that trade disputes are undermining the global economy and their cumulative effect could mean a loss of around 700 billion dollars by 2020, or about point-eight percent of the global GDP, an amount approximately the size of Switzerland’s entire economy.The IMF chief also urged South Korea, Germany and the Netherlands to increase spending, saying that an increase in infrastructure and research and development will help boost demand and growth potential.