S. Korea Publicizes its Export Control System at UN

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has publicized the excellence of its export control system at the United Nations, while criticizing the unfairness of Japan's export restrictions against Seoul.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the government held a forum on the implementations of export controls on Tuesday on the sidelines of a session of the UN General Assembly First Committee.At the forum, a trade official stressed that South Korea and Japan need dialogue to restore mutual trust and resolve issues in light of the need of bilateral cooperation in global export controls of high technology.During the First Committee session, Seoul officials explained to other countries that South Korea is thoroughly obeying international export control regimes and pointed out that Japan's unjust, retaliatory trade restrictions against South Korea are increasing uncertainty in the supply of key parts and disrupting the global supply chain.