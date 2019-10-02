N. Korea Emphasizes 'Economic Self-Reliance'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea on Wednesday stressed economic self-reliance a day ahead of the 74th anniversary of the foundation of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.The Rodong Sinmun, the party's official paper, said in a commentary that hostile forces have persistently worked to stifle North Korea with severe sanctions, but the country could firmly move forward and progress over the past seven, eight years thanks to the solid foundation of the self-reliance economy that was paved by its leaders.Emphasizing that the best way to achieve development and progress under any difficulties is self-reliance, the paper said it is becoming a global truth that a self-reliant country will survive and a country depending on foreign forces will fail.Calling for support for leader Kim Jong-un, the newspaper said loyalty for the leader, the revolutionary spirit of self-reliance and an indomitable offensive spirit are psychological forces that will drive the country to advance and progress.