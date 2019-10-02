Menu Content

Rallies For, Against Justice Minister Cho Kuk Held in Seoul

Write: 2019-10-09 15:17:28Update: 2019-10-09 15:18:56

Photo : YONHAP News

Supporters and opponents of Justice Minister Cho Kuk held rallies Wednesday in Seoul.

A conservative group gathered in Jongro in central Seoul, calling on President Moon Jae-in and the embattled justice minister to step down, as investigations into alleged improprieties involving the minister and his family widen. 

Other conservative groups, including the far-right Out Republican Party, also held similar protests in Jongro and the Gwanghwamun area. The protesters called for the immediate release of impeached President Park Geun-hye and the arrest of the justice minister. 

Meanwhile, members of an online community held a cultural event at 2 p.m. near the National Assembly to support Minister Cho and condemn the conservative parties and the prosecution.
