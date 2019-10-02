S. Korea Reports 14th Case of African Swine Fever

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has confirmed a new case of African swine fever(ASF), raising the total number of outbreaks in the country to 14 despite massive quarantine efforts.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said a suspected case in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province tested positive for the deadly virus on Wednesday.With the confirmed case, the first after a five-day hiatus, the ministry announced a 48-hour standstill on all pig farms in the area from 11:10 p.m. Wednesday.The farm that reported the latest case is raising four-thousand pigs, and there are an additional 41-hundred pigs in a three-kilometer radius at three other farms.All eight-thousand-100 pigs will be culled, raising the total number of pigs terminated nationwide to more than 150-thousand since the first ASF case was confirmed in-country less than a month ago.The latest case came less than a day after the ministry designated a buffer zone near areas with infected farms. Within the zone, which covers northern areas of Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces, all vehicles involved in the livestock industry are banned from visiting pig farms.