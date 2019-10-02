US OKs S. Korean Ambassador after 2 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reportedly issued a diplomatic agrément for South Korea's new ambassador to the U.S., Lee Soo-hyuck, clearing the way for him to assume the post.A government source in Seoul said on Wednesday that Lee received the agrément recently, about two months after his nomination.Seoul's presidential office announced back on August nine that Lee would be the country's new ambassador to Washington.There was speculation that the U.S. was delaying the agrément for the new ambassador as a means of expressing discontent over Seoul's decision to terminate a military information sharing agreement with Japan.