S. Korea, Japan to Hold Talks Friday over WTO Complaint

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan will hold their first talks on Friday over a complaint filed by Seoul with the World Trade Organization(WTO) over Japanese export restrictions.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Thursday that the two sides will hold bilateral general director-level talks in Geneva.Last month, South Korea filed a complaint with the world trade body arguing that Japan's export curbs on three high-tech materials to South Korea -- introduced July 4 -- are inconsistent with its obligations under various WTO agreements.Nations in a trade conflict are mandated to launch bilateral discussions within 30 days of a related complaint being filed under WTO rules.If a resolution is not reached during a 60-day consultation period, an expert panel is formed by the WTO's Dispute Settlement Body to deliberate on the case.