Samsung Display Announces 13 Trl Won Investment Plan to Upgrade Production

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Display has vowed to invest 13-point-one trillion won, or just under eleven billion dollars, in the next-generation display sector by 2025.The tech firm unveiled the plan at an investment agreement ceremony at Asan, South Chungcheong Province, attended by President Moon Jae-in and Samsung Electronics Vice Chair Lee Jae-yong among others.The bulk of the investment -- ten trillion won -- will be spent upgrading Samsung Display’s existing facilities to accelerate a shift into next-generation panels.The remaining funds will be spent on developing high-end display technologies, such as quantum dot materials.The plan is part of an agreement reached between Samsung Display, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, South Chungcheong Province and Asan city.Samsung Display also unveiled aims to strengthen the industrial ecosystem, jointly developing materials, components and equipment with domestic companies.The tech firm has directed investment in different corners of the tech industry amid a range of challenges, such as intensifying competition, weak demand and rising global protectionism.