N. Korea Shows Images of ICBM Testing Following Breakdown of Talks with US

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea included images of its testing of inter-continental ballistic missiles(ICBMs) in its latest documentary film, following the breakdown of working-level denuclearization talks with the United States.The film broadcast on Wednesday by the North's state-run Korean Central Television showed progress made in Pyongyang’s efforts to restore its self-sufficiency under the leadership of Kim Il-sung, Kim Jong-il and Kim Jong-un.During the part on defense, the film showed all weapons tested under Kim Jong-un's leadership, including the Hwaseong-14 and 15 ICBMs, both of which were launched in 2017.Pyongyang, which declared a moratorium on nuclear tests and ICBM launches to focus on economic development last year, is likely warning Washington that it could resume ICBM testing unless it comes up with a new "calculation method" for the denuclearization process.Following the recent working-level talks in Sweden, the North's chief nuclear envoy Kim Myong-gil said Pyongyang's moratorium would fully depend on Washington.