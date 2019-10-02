Showdown of Conservative and Progressive Rallies Set to Subside after Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A conservative group hosted a second major rally calling for Justice Minister Cho Kuk’s resignation in downtown Seoul on Wednesday and a fourth pro-Cho candlelight rally is scheduled to take place in southern Seoul this Saturday. Supporters and detractors of the minister, however, have no plans for additional rallies afterwards.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Conservatives held a rally in central Seoul's Gwanghwamun Plaza on Wednesday, the second rally of its kind after one last Thursday.Calling on both Justice Minister Cho Kuk and President Moon Jae-in to step down, protesters marched toward the presidential office after gathering.The crowd of demonstrators filled over a kilometer stretch of downtown Seoul from Gwanghwamun Square to Seoul Metropolitan Council.Meanwhile, a candlelight demonstration in support of the justice minister and his reform drive is scheduled to take place in front of the Supreme Public Prosecutors' Office from 6 p.m. Saturday.It will be the fourth consecutive weekend rally held by supporters of the justice minister since late last month. Organizers said three million people attended the most recent rally held last Saturday.Participants of the upcoming rally are expected to call for the creation of an independent investigative body targeting crimes by high-ranking public officials and denounce prosecutors for what protesters allege to be the politically motivated investigation of the justice minister’s family.After this weekend, however, the showdown of rallies by conservative and progressive blocs is expected to go on hiatus as organizers from both camps have revealed no plans for further demonstrations.Large-scale rallies are expected to tentatively subside as lawmakers of rival camps, listening to public concerns over national division, have partially returned to parliamentary activities.Nonetheless, both conservative and progressive forces could take to the streets at any time depending on developments in the prosecution’s investigation into Cho’s family and the government’s response to those developments.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.