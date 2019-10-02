S. Korea's Political Parites Disagree on When to Start Reform Negotiations

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's political parties disagreed on when to launch negotiations for a set of electoral and judicial reform bills awaiting parliamentary approval.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Lee In-young said on Thursday that the National Assembly will be able to pass the reform bills starting October 29 in accordance with the Assembly's fast-track process.Stressing partisan agreement as a priority, Lee said rival parties, which had previously agreed on a consultative body led by party leaders, are expected to begin negotiations on Friday.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn, in response, said the inaugural meeting should be held after Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang returns from an overseas trip starting on Sunday.The LKP also attempted to steer attention towards a court rejection on Wednesday of a prosecutorial arrest warrant requested for Justice Minister Cho Kuk's brother over corruption allegations, criticizing it as a decision aimed at protecting the justice minister.The LKP said it plans to visit the Supreme Court and the Seoul Central District Court to lodge a formal complaint.The DP, on the other hand, said the court had made an appropriate decision.