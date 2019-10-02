NHK: Abe Considering to Briefly Meet S. Korean PM During Enthronement Ceremony

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering a brief meeting with South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon when he attends a ceremony later this month marking Emperor Naruhito's accession to the throne.Citing government officials, Japanese broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday that Abe may hold talks with Lee, who will be representing South Korea instead of President Moon Jae-in at the October 22 event.Abe is scheduled to meet dignitaries from about 50 countries on the sidelines of the enthronement ceremony, in what is expected to be a marathon session of talks starting October 21.Some of the names on the list of guests invited from around 200 countries and international organizations include Britain's Prince Charles, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan and Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.The meeting between Lee and Abe, if held, would come amid sharply deteriorating ties between the two countries over colonial-era grievances and trade policies.On Tuesday, Abe said South Korea should create an opportunity to restore relations with Japan.