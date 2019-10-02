Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Down 0.88%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 18-point-10 points, or point-88 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-28-point-15.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing point-68 point, or point-11 percent, to close at 634-point-73 points.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened three-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-196-point-two won.