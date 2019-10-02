Railway Workers to Begin 3-Day Strike Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Railway Workers' Union will begin a three-day strike from Friday morning.Passenger and cargo trains will run at 20 to 60 percent lower capacity during the strike period, inevitably inconveniencing passengers and international traders.The union held a news conference Tuesday and announced their walkout will start at 9 a.m. Friday.Workers are demanding a greater number of employees, an upgrade to the job status of safety personnel and improved working conditions for those employed by affiliate companies.The union also wants the integration of South Korea's two high-speed rail systems, KTX and SRT, by this year.The Transport Ministry will deploy a substitute work force that includes non-union workers and military personnel during commuting rush hours to minimize disruptions as much as possible.Express and intercity buses will also be utilized while cargo trains will prioritize transport capacity for emergency goods and industrial necessities.The union and the Korea Railroad Corporation held 12 rounds of talks since May but failed to reach an agreement.After declaring a breakdown in negotiations in August, the union held a vote among its members and 73 percent supported a walkout. The strike is scheduled to last until 9 a.m. Monday.