S. Korea Raises Concerns on Fukushima Wastewater Issue at Global Meeting

Photo : KBS News

South Korea has raised concerns over a possible plan to release contaminated water from Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster site into the Pacific Ocean.Seoul's Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said Thursday that during a London Convention and Protocol meeting on Wednesday, it conveyed such concerns to Japan and urged continued interest on the issue from signatory nations of the convention.A senior ministry official serving as chief delegate to the London conference said that if the contaminated water is released into the ocean, it may impact the marine environment in violation of the London Convention on the Prevention of Marine Pollution by Dumping of Wastes and Other Matter.The official urged Tokyo to transparently disclose how it will dispose of the water and reach a decision after sufficient dialogue with neighboring countries and the international community.The ministry said that China and Chile also expressed concern and supported Seoul's stance.The environmentalist NGO Greenpeace also submitted a document expressing its concern to the London meeting.Japan reiterated the stance that while it has yet to decide on the water disposal, it is not an issue to be discussed at the Convention and Protocol meeting.It promised to keep the international community posted on related developments.