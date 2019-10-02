NTS to Sternly Address Tax Evasion, Tax Arrears

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Tax Service has vowed to sternly respond to tax evasion and tax delinquency.NTS Commissioner Kim Hyun-jun spoke in a parliament inquiry Thursday and pledged to revamp the tax administration system to gain public trust.In cooperation with portal websites, the tax agency will offer tax payment guidelines in relation to relatively new types of Web-related businesses such as social media markets and YouTube content creators.The NTS has also conducted tax probes into high-earning YouTubers and uncovered cases of tax evasion totaling four-point-five billion won.The agency will also step up its crackdown on people with large amounts of back taxes by forming task forces at local tax offices.As of August, the tax service had collected 203-point-four trillion won in tax revenue, down two-point-nine trillion from the same period last year.