N. Korea Slams 6 EU Members for Condemning Missile Test

North Korea on Thursday lashed out at six European Union members who issued a joint statement condemning the North's recent test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile(SLBM).The North's official Korean Central News Agency cited a Foreign Ministry spokesperson as calling the statement a "grave provocation."The spokesperson said North Korea's patience has its limits and that the test was a justified measure for self-defense.The North also accused the UN Security Council of not taking issue with the recent U.S. test of the Minuteman-III intercontinental ballistic missile.The spokesperson's statement warned that Pyongyang might reconsider the preemptive steps it has taken to build trust with Washington.Such steps are believed to refer to suspending nuclear tests and the launch of ICBMs.The UK, France, Germany, Poland, Belgium and Estonia issued a joint statement Tuesday, condemning North Korea's SLBM launch carried out last week.