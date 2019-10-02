TASS: Russian Defense Minister to Visit N. Korea in Oct.

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea and Russia are reportedly discussing a visit to Pyongyang later this month by Moscow's defense chief.Citing Japanese media reports, Russia’s TASS news agency said on Thursday that Sergei Shoigu’s trip to the North will see him meet the North Korean People’s Armed Forces Minister, No Kwang-chol.The two will reportedly discuss the latest developments on the Korean Peninsula in the wake of recent working-level negotiations between the U.S. and the North and also seek to enhance bilateral defense cooperation.It's known that Shoigu will visit China on his way to Pyongyang.The two ministers previously met in Moscow in April. The two countries are beefing up exchanges since the first summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in April.