S. Korea to Take Delivery of 26 F-35A Stealth Jets from US by 2020

South Korea will increase the number of next-generation F-35A stealth fighter jets under its operation to 26 by 2020.The South Korean Air Force revealed to the National Assembly’s National Defense Committee on Thursday that a total of 13 F-35As will be delivered by the U.S. this year, followed by the delivery of the same number next year.The South Korean military earlier said it would take delivery of 40 F-35As by the end of 2021.Since March this year, eight F-35As have been delivered to South Korea with five more to be brought over before the end of the year.The Air Force also said training programs for pilots and engineers as well as the construction of infrastructure necessary for mobilizing F-35As are running smoothly.South Korea will also add a KC-330 aerial tanker and four high-altitude surveillance Global Hawk drones by the year's end.