S. Korea Declares 3 Special Disaster Zones Following Typhoon Mitag

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government on Thursday declared three southeastern regions as 'special disaster zones' after they were hit hard last week by a typhoon.As a special disaster zone, Yeongdeok County and Uljin City in North Gyeongsang Province and Samcheok County in Gangwon Province will be entitled to assistance from the central government for up to 80 percent of the costs they will have to shoulder to recover from Typhoon Mitag.The declaration of such zones is usually made after the government completes a survey of the damage caused, but this time it was announced even before the inspections started, after President Moon Jae-in instructed swift assistance for the victims.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety plans to designate additional special disaster zones if necessary depending on the outcome of the inter-governmental inspection to be carried out between this Friday and Thursday of next week.Fifteen people were thought to have been killed and 11 injured as a result of Typhoon Mitag.