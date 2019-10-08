Senior Police Officer Arrested in Nightclub Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior police officer has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the Burning Sun nightclub scandal.The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for senior superintendent Yoon Gyu-geun, saying there is a risk that he will destroy evidence.The prosecution on Monday requested the warrant for Yoon on charges of taking bribes for favors, violating the Capital Markets Act, abusing his authority and aiding the destruction of evidence.Yoon is suspected of colluding with Seungri, co-founder of the Burning Sun nightclub and former member of the K-pop group BigBang, Seungri's business partner Yoo In-suk and others.In 2016, the superintendent allegedly tipped off Yoo about a police crackdown on another club operated by Yoo and Seungri over food sanitation law violations.Prosecutors also believe Yoon received bribes in the form of company shares from the former head of a domestic ink manufacturer in return for intervening in a 2016 police investigation into the businessperson's alleged fraud, embezzlement and dereliction of duty.