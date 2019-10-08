US Urges N. Korea to Refrain from Provocations, Abide by UNSC Resolutions

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has urged North Korea to refrain from provocations and abide by its obligations under UN Security Council resolutions.According to Reuters, the department said that the U.S. calls on North Korea to “remain engaged in substantive and sustained negotiations.”The department reportedly issued the position when asked to comment on a statement issued on Thursday by North Korea's Foreign Ministry.In the statement, the North criticized six European Union members who issued a joint statement condemning Pyongyang's recent test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile.Calling the joint statement a "grave provocation," the North warned that it might consider resuming intercontinental ballistic missile tests.