Economy KOSPI Closes Friday Up 0.81%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose 16-point-46 points, or point-81 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-44-point-61.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing one-point-78 points, or point-28 percent, to close at 632-point-95.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened seven-point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-188-point-eight won.