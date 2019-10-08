International Japan Redeploys Patriot Missile at Defense Ministry

The Japanese government has redeployed a surface-to-air Patriot Advanced Capability 3(PAC-3) missile to its Defense Ministry compound after removing it 15 months ago.



Citing a ministry official, Kyodo News said Friday that the PAC-3 has been redeployed at the Ministry of Defense site in the Ichigaya area of Tokyo.



The official confirmed the deployment but said that further details cannot be disclosed.



PAC-3s are designed to shoot down ballistic missiles, and can serve as an additional line of defense if interceptor missiles launched from Aegis ships miss their target.



The Japan Air Self-Defense Force also held a missile drill in Tokyo on Wednesday following North Korea's test-firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile last week.



Kyodo News said the drill was aimed at easing public anxiety over North Korea's repeated missile launches.