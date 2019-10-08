International S. Korea to Help Foster Aviation Professionals in Developing Countries

The Korea International Cooperation Agency(KOICA) and the Korea Airports Corporation are joining forces to help develop aviation industries in less developed countries.



According to the KOICA, the two organizations signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Friday to cooperate on the planning, operation and funding of college degree programs aimed to help young students from developing countries become professionals in the aviation sector.



The training program will kick off in September of 2020 and run through 2024 and accommodate around 60 to 80 trainees in total.