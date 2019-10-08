Rail Operation at 76% the Normal Level on 2nd Day of Strike

Photo : KBS News

Rail services at key train stations were scaled back Saturday amid the ongoing railway union workers strike.The Korea Railroad Corporation said around 76-point-five percent of regular weekend rail services were operating as of 11 a.m.KTX bullet trains were operating at 72-point-one-percent of the normal level and the slower Saemaeul and Mugunghwa passenger trains at 65-point-six-percent and subways 86-point-seven percent the normal level.Also only 22 percent of cargo trains were running.Authorities are exerting efforts to maintain the overall operation rate at around 74 percent for Saturday.The Korean Railway Workers' Union launched a three-day strike Friday morning that will last through 9 a.m. Monday.They had warned of the walkout after failing to reach an agreement with the Korea Railroad Corporation on higher wages, better working conditions, and direct employment by the company.If their demands are not accepted by management during the three-day collective action, the union plans to launch another general strike next month.