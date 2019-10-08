Rallies for, Against Justice Minister Cho Kuk Held in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Supporters and opponents of Justice Minister Cho Kuk held rallies on Saturday in Seoul.A citizen coalition calling for judicial and prosecutorial reform held their ninth candlelight vigil from 6 p.m. at the Seocho subway station intersection in southern Seoul.In the candlelight demonstration, the organizer issued an ultimatum calling on the prosecution to follow reform measures and immediately stop its excessive investigation into the justice minister's family.It also urged the ruling Democratic Party to swiftly handle the key judiciary and election bills that had been placed on the fast track, while urging the main opposition Liberty Korea Party to stop instigating national division and return to parliament to handle pending bills.The organizer said it plans to tentatively halt the weekend candlelight protests for a while, but it will resume the rallies immediately if the prosecution shows signs of resisting reform.Meanwhile, conservative groups and the far-right Our Republican Party also held counter-rallies in central and southern Seoul, calling on President Moon Jae-in and Cho to step down.