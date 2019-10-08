Justice Minister's Wife Questioned on Corruption Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

The wife of Justice Minister Cho Kuk returned home after being questioned for about 17 hours about corruption allegations surrounding the minister's family.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said that the questioning of Professor Chung Kyung-shim started around 9 a.m. Saturday and finished at around 2 a.m. Sunday.The prosecution said that the actual interrogation finished before 6 p.m. Saturday, but the session extended into Sunday as Chung's attorney requested additional time to review documents relating to the questioning.In the fourth round of questioning, prosecutors reportedly asked about the whereabouts of a notebook computer in relation to allegations over a private equity fund she invested in.The prosecution suspects that the computer might contain key evidence that will prove Chung's involvement in the private equity fund as well as her alleged forgery of a college presidential citation awarded to her daughter.The minister's wife reportedly denied most of the allegations during the fourth round of questioning.