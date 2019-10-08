S. Korea's Prime Minister to Attend Enthronement of Japanese Emperor

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon will visit Tokyo next week to attend the Japanese emperor's enthronement ceremony.The prime minister's office said on Sunday that it will announce details of Lee's trip to Japan in the afternoon.Lee will reportedly visit Japan from October 22 to 24 to attend the ceremony marking Emperor Naruhito's accession to the throne on behalf of the Seoul government.Amid strained relations between South Korea and Japan over trade and historical issues, attention is being drawn on whether Lee will hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his Tokyo visit.Abe is scheduled to meet dignitaries from about 50 countries on the sidelines of the enthronement ceremony and Japan's NHK reported earlier that Abe is considering a brief meeting with Lee when he attends the enthronement event.