Constructor Denies Reports of Top Prosecutor's Connection to Sex Scandal

A constructor who was arrested on bribery charges in a scandal involving former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui has reportedly denied the allegations that Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl was invited to his luxurious countryside villa.A legal representative for the jailed contractor Yoon Jung-cheon issued a news release on Saturday after meeting him the previous day, when a local weekly reported that the top prosecutor was entertained at the villa owned by the builder.The contractor reportedly said that he neither knew the chief prosecutor nor met him. He is also said to have claimed that the top prosecutor never visited his villa in Wonju, Gangwon Province and that there was nothing about the prosecutor in his personal schedule books, business cards and mobile phone.The local weekly Hankyoreh 21 reported on Friday that the top prosecutor was invited to and entertained at a luxurious countryside villa owned by the contractor, but that the prosecution did not investigate such allegations.