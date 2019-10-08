Gov't Finalizes Designation of 5 Sites for New Towns

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has finalized the designation of five sites for new developments around Seoul to help curb the rise of housing prices.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said on Sunday that it will formally make the designations and related notification on Tuesday as it completed public hearings, environment impact assessments and a review by the central urban planning committee.The government plans to build new homes in the Gyeonggi and Incheon areas totaling 22-point-seven million square meters: two sites in Namyangju and Hanam of Gyeonggi Province, and Gyeyang district in Incheon. A smaller housing site has also been designated in Gwacheon.The sites are part of the government's broader plan to supply 300-thousand homes in the capital region to stabilize housing prices in the metropolitan area.The government plans to supply 122-thousand homes in the sites from late 2021.