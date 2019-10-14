Justice Minister to Unveil Prosecution Reform Plans Monday

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office, the government and the ruling Democratic Party(DP) on Sunday pledged to cooperate to finalize reform of the prosecution, urging the National Assembly to pass relevant bills.Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, Justice Minister Cho Kuk, presidential office officials and ruling party lawmakers held a meeting at the National Assembly Sunday afternoon to discuss plans for reform.After the meeting, DP spokesperson Hong Ihk-pyo told reporters that the justice minister will announce a revised regulation scaling down and rebranding the prosecution’s special investigation divisions on Monday, and the revision will be passed at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.Hong said that during the meeting, the government called for efforts to secure a swift parliamentary passage of reform bills that had been put on the fast track as well as other prosecutorial reform bills.At the meeting, Minister Cho pledged to carry out the reforms at whatever the cost and Prime Minister Lee urged the Assembly to act on the pressing task of prosecution reform.