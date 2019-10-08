Opposition Party Criticizes Ruling Bloc's Meeting on Prosecution Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has strongly criticized a move from the ruling bloc to speed up prosecutorial reform, calling such plans "politically motivated."Top officials from the presidential office, the government and the ruling Democratic Party(DP) held a meeting on Sunday to discuss the reform plans.LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won said that day during a meeting at the National Assembly that reform plans proposed earlier by her party were more drastic and reformative than those from Justice Minister Cho Kuk.Na explained that her party proposed shutting down the prosecution's special investigation divisions and granting investigative rights to the police in principle.The floor leader said that the ruling bloc's Sunday meeting was aimed at obstructing the ongoing investigation into Cho's family and saving the scandal-ridden minister.Na also warned against a move to send fast-tracked reform bills to the parliamentary plenary session, calling for a rival party floor leader meeting this week to discuss redistributing investigative rights between the prosecution and the police.