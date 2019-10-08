Fukushima Radioactive Bags Swept away During Typhoon

Photo : YONHAP News

Bags filled with contaminated waste from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant disaster site were reportedly swept away by heavy rains as Typhoon Hagibis hit Japan over the weekend.According to Japan's public broadcaster NHK, officials from Tamura city in Fukushima Prefecture said on Sunday that the bags were swept away from a storage facility into a nearby stream the previous day.Ten bags were retrieved after a search, but it has not been confirmed how many of the approximately 27-hundred bags kept at the facility remain unaccounted for.The bags, which weigh up to one ton, reportedly contain radioactive grass, trees and other material that had been collected at the site of the Fukushima Daiichi power plant, which suffered a meltdown in 2011.According to local reports, at least 35 people are dead and more than a dozen are missing after Typhoon Hagibis hit Japan over the weekend.