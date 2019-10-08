S. Korea to Establish Digital Platform to Support Exporters

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Monday that the government will establish a digital platform to boost exports and support efforts to reform the country's export structure.The minister made the remarks during a meeting of heads of economy-related ministries at the government complex in Sejong city.Hong said that the government will establish a digital trade support platform to help exporters navigate procedures such as contracts, customs clearance and logistics.The minister also announced measures to improve 33 regulations that have hindered the utilization of new industries and technology.Hong also said the government will set up a movie planning and development center to boost the country's cinema sector.