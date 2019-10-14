Prosecution to Eliminate All but 3 Special Investigative Units

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution will abolish all but three special investigative units nationwide and change the units’ name to "anti-corruption investigation" departments as part of the prosecution’s own reform plans.The Justice Ministry said on Monday that the prosecutorial office revision plans will be submitted to the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.The reforms include scrapping most special investigative units that primarily focus on high-profile corruption crimes. Only units at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, Daegu District Prosecutors' Office and Gwangju District Prosecutors' Office will remain.These three will also change their names to "anti-corruption investigation" departments and will be tasked with investigating crimes committed by government officials or major businesses.The ministry added that it will overhaul investigative practices in a way that promotes human rights, including restrictions on long and late-night questioning and minimizing summoning for questioning through phone or e-mail.