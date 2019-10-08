S. Korea's Soccer Team to Arrive in Pyongyang Mon. for World Cup Qualifier Match

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean men’s national football team will arrive in Pyongyang on Monday to face North Korea’s team in the second round of the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers.The South Korean team arrived in Beijing Sunday and will depart for Pyongyang on a Chinese airline as there are no direct commercial flights from South Korea to the North.The two Koreas will compete in the Group H match at Pyongyang's Kim Il-sung Stadium at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Both teams are undefeated in group play thus far.The North has effectively prohibited South Korean cheering squads, journalists and broadcast crews from attending the match, and fans will be unable to watch it live on television.South Korea's three terrestrial broadcasters, including KBS, said Monday that efforts to broadcast the game live have been unsuccessful.An earlier Group H match -- a 2-0 North Korean victory against Lebanon in Pyongyang -- was also not broadcast live.South Korea currently ranks 37th in the FIFA rankings and the North 113th. In previous inter-Korean matches, South Korea has fared better than the North with seven wins, eight draws and one loss.The last time South Korea played an away game in Pyongyang was on October 22, 1990.