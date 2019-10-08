Menu Content

Justice Minister's Wife Questioned for 5th Time

Write: 2019-10-14 14:05:34Update: 2019-10-14 14:56:25

Photo : YONHAP News

The wife of Justice Minister Cho Kuk is again being questioned over corruption allegations surrounding the minister's family.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office began questioning Professor Chung Kyung-shim from 9:30 a.m. Monday for the fifth time since she was first summoned early this month.  

The prosecution earlier wrapped up a probe into allegations that Chung fabricated a Dongyang University award certificate to aid her daughter's admission to medical school. It is now focused on shedding light on suspicions surrounding the Cho family's investment in a private equity fund. 

Prosecutors are trying to determine whether Chung made investments in the fund under a different person's name and embezzled company funds. 

In previous rounds of questioning, Chung denied all allegations against her.
