Justice Minister's Wife Questioned for 5th Time

Photo : YONHAP News

The wife of Justice Minister Cho Kuk is again being questioned over corruption allegations surrounding the minister's family.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office began questioning Professor Chung Kyung-shim from 9:30 a.m. Monday for the fifth time since she was first summoned early this month.The prosecution earlier wrapped up a probe into allegations that Chung fabricated a Dongyang University award certificate to aid her daughter's admission to medical school. It is now focused on shedding light on suspicions surrounding the Cho family's investment in a private equity fund.Prosecutors are trying to determine whether Chung made investments in the fund under a different person's name and embezzled company funds.In previous rounds of questioning, Chung denied all allegations against her.