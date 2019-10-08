Politics In Rare Move, Presidential Office Postpones Meeting of Senior Secretaries

The presidential office postponed a meeting of its senior secretaries after Justice Minister Cho Kuk's surprise resignation on Monday.



The meeting at Cheong Wa Dae was delayed by an hour to 3 p.m. A postponement of the regular meeting is extremely rare.



The office has not yet released an official statement on the resignation, but a presidential official said Cho appears to have made the decision on his own.