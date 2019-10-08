S. Korea's Opposition Bloc Welcomes Cho's Resignation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's political opposition bloc welcomed the resignation of Justice Minister Cho Kuk.Main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) floor leader Na Kyung-won on Monday described Cho's resignation as a "victory" for the South Korean people, adding that it was expected but came a bit too late.Na stressed that the scandals ignited by corruption allegations surrounding the minister and his family are far from being over and urged President Moon Jae-in to apologize for neglecting public concern and dividing the nation with Cho's appointment.Minor opposition Bareunmirae Party floor leader Oh Shin-hwan also called on Moon to issue an apology and to replace aides who he claims incited national division.Oh then urged the prosecution to swiftly and thoroughly investigate the Cho family and uncover the truth behind the allegations.The ruling Democratic Party, meanwhile, has yet to issue an official statement on Cho's resignation.