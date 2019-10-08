Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Up 1.11%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose on Monday, gaining 22-point-79 points, or one-point-11 percent. It ended the day at two-thousand-67-point-40.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining eight-point-51 points, or one-point-34 percent, to close at 641-point-46.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened three-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-184-point-nine won.